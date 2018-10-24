Huge tailgate party at Jacksonville’s RV City preps for Georgia-Florida rivalry

You’ve all heard how serious the Southeast takes their college football. One of the most intense rivalries is the Georgia-Florida game this Saturday, which also demonstrates how serious Southerners take their RVs. Loyal fans and their campers lined up days ago waiting to get a spot at RV City for Jacksonville’s most famous tailgate party, which is also called the “World’s largest outdoor cocktail party.”

At a news conference Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, JTA, and SMG laid out changes to traffic patterns, roads closures, transportation, and safety tips, reports News 4 JAX.

In the wake of Sunday’s drive-by shooting on A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard that injured six people a half mile from TIAA Bank Field, police are beefing up security. More than 650 officers will be working at Saturday’s game and in the surrounding area.

People who’ve been lined up outside RV City for days said they feel safe despite hearing the gunshots Sunday afternoon. They’re just looking forward to the Georgia-Florida festivities this week.

Police, stadium and transportation officials urged fans to arrive early. The parking lots will open at 8 a.m. and gates to the stadium open at 1:30 p.m. – two hours before kick off.

The Navy’s Blue Angels, in town for the airshow at NAS Jacksonville, will perform the pregame flyover. Between the stadium and other parts of downtown, there will be six Sideline Safety Zones to offer free assistance, from first aid to transportation, local information and directions, telephone access, cell phone charging stations, snacks, water and more.

Georgia-Florida weekend events begin well before the game. The Fan Experience will kick off with a free Friday night concert in the Flex Field at Daily’s Place featuring country music star Corey Smith.

On Saturday, the Fan Experience, open from 9 a.m. until the end of halftime, will feature interactive games and sponsor activities.

For the first time in college football history, ESPN’s College Game Day and SEC Nation will broadcast live from the same game. College Game will originate from Metropolitan Park, beginning at 9 a.m. e, but this will be College Game Day’s first time since 2005.

Watch the tailgate party video below.