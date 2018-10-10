Hurricane Michael gaining strength, reaching winds of 150 mph

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has just updated their warnings for Hurricane Michael to a strength of 150 mph, a high-end Category 4 storm that will reach Category 5 if it reaches 157 mph, reports CNN.

The water levels continue to rise quickly, according to the NHC. Apalachicola recently reported over 5 feet of inundation above ground level.

The NHC is issuing position updates every hour through landfall. These are the dispatches many of us read to stay up to date on the storm. You can access them at nhc.noaa.gov and find them under the Hurricane Michael section.

In the advisory updates, you can get an idea of the location and any change in intensity. Click “Public Adv” to dive in in the 11, 2, 5 and 8 a.m. and p.m. hours. The rest of the time click on “Update Statement” to get the latest position statement.

The top of the report will feature the most urgent news from the NHC — OFTEN IT’S WRITTEN IN ALL-CAPS — and at the bottom, you can get the maximum sustained winds.

You’ll also see if any new warnings or watches have been issued. In the 11 a.m. ET update, for instance, a Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the coast of North Carolina from Surf City to Duck.