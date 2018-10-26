Hymer recalls Roadtreks for potential battery acid spill

Erwin Hymer Group North America, Inc. is recalling certain 2018-2019 Hymer Aktiv and Aktiv 2.0, Carado Axion and Banff and Roadtrek Simplicity, Simplicity SRT, Zion and Zion SRT motorhomes. The undermount generator may overcharge the auxiliary batteries, damaging them.

If the supplied sealed batteries are replaced with batteries that are not sealed, overcharging the batteries may result in an acid spill, increasing the risk of injury.