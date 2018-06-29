Improve your vehicle’s response with Pedal Commander

What is Pedal Commander?

Pedal Commander is a throttle response controller that removes response delays on your electronic accelerator pedal. Essentially, it allows your engine to respond faster so your car can accelerate faster!

You paid lots of money for a serious vehicle; when you press your gas pedal, it shouldn’t feel like you are pressing a sponge. Haven’t you ever noticed that older cars tend to be more responsive, before digital pedals? Pedal Commander gives you that response back!

Pedal Commander offers four program selections: ECO, CITY, SPORT and SPORT+. Each mode has nine different sensitivity levels (up to 36 levels in total) and can be accessed by pressing the Program button.

Stock: When all the Pedal Commander lights are off, your vehicle is operating using the stock throttle settings.

ECO Mode: Used for fuel savings, smoother driving, better traction control in heavy weather conditions or for off-roading purposes. Press and hold the Program button for 3 seconds to enter ECO Mode.

CITY Mode: Perfect for daily driving.

SPORT Mode: For spirited driving.

SPORT+ Mode: Great for racing at the track or performance driving.

These different settings are what provide drivers with unique acceleration control in their vehicles.

Features:

Easy installation (plug & play)

OEM factory plugs

Individual programming

User-friendly and adjustable

Eco, City, Sport & Sport+ modes

Removes all disadvantages of electronic gas pedals

CE and TUV certified

Never voids your factory warranty

Excellent customer service

30-day 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed or your Money Back. No questions asked!

Learn more on the Pedal Commander website. Buy on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd06-18; ##RVT852GG