In Three Little Pigs lingo, what’s your RV made of?

In the fable The Three Little Pigs, three pigs build three houses of different materials. A Big Bad Wolf blows down the first two pigs’ houses, made of straw and sticks respectively, but is unable to destroy the third pig’s house, made of bricks.

In the fable, the exchange between the Big Bad Wolf and each pig goes . . .

“Little pig, little pig, let me come in.”

“No, no, by the hair on my chiny chin chin.”

“Then I’ll huff, and I’ll puff, and I’ll blow your house in.”

In RV terms, instead of the Big Bad Wolf, the destructive force could be poor construction, weather, bumpy roads or some other culprit.

So, in Little Pig Talk, what’s your RV?