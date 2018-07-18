Increased accessibility linked to increase in new campers

If you think campgrounds are fuller these days, and getting a reservation is more difficult, you are right. More than 6 million new North American households have adopted the camping lifestyle since 2014, with the number of campers who camp three times or more each year – the most avid group of campers – having increased by 64 percent reports Business Wire.

This growth, according to the results of the 2018 North American Camping Report, is an indicator that camping continues to be a strong lifestyle attribute among Canadian households – and there is no indication this trend is slowing down.

The Report finds 34% of Canadian campers indicate they will increase camping trips in 2018, an increase of 12% from the first version of the report in 2015. In Canada, camping households increased by a half million in 2017 and this group of new campers represents much more diversity than the overall Canadian population. Of those new campers close to 1-in-5 camper households indicated they started camping within the past few years. Thirty-four percent of Canadian campers indicate they will increase camping trips in 2018, an increase of 12 percent from the first version of the report in 2015.

Increases in camping throughout North America can be tied to increased accessibility of camping due to the removal of previously held beliefs and barriers. While previous research demonstrated bugs, safety/security and/or campers not knowing anyone who camped as primary barriers to camping, those barriers are waning with technology and social media serving as access portals to helpful information both prior to and during the camping experience.