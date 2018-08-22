Industry experts appear live tonight on Facebook, YouTube

(August 22, 2018) — Hour Two of this evening’s taping of the radio program The RV Show USA will feature a candid visit with RV inspector Al Pearce to discuss the oftentimes overlooked subject of lubricants and the importance of testing them. Similar to a blood test in humans, a fluids analysis in a motorhome, for example, can provide valuable insight about the real condition “inside” an RV.

Doug Swarts of DrainMaster.com will follow to talk about everyone’s least favorite RVing topic, Waste Management. Doug is the national authority on the subject. On tonight’s program he’ll discuss design flaws with many RV systems and offer possible solutions to the often stinky results.

If you have a question or comment for the guests, call the Studio Hot Line at 1-855-296-7469 at anytime before or during the show at 8 p.m. Central Time.

Join the show tonight starting at 8 p.m. Central Time on Facebook by clicking here or on YouTube here.

After the live studio session ends on Facebook and YouTube, the show is distributed to approximately a dozen radio stations around the USA for rebroadcast the following weekend.