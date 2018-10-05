Is it OK to run 70+ mph with ST-type tires? It depends …

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Is it OK to run 70 or 80 mph or faster with ST-type tires? Yes, if you believe in MAGIC!

I’ve read more posts on an RV trailer forum about driving at 70 to 80 or more. Here is my reply.

The load formula that resulted in the numbers in the Load & Inflation charts has not changed since the late ’60s. That formula was based on a 65 mph MAXIMUM operating speed . The lower speed was the trade-off you get when you increase the load capacity. “ There is no free lunch. “

Look at the load capacity of a similar-sized LT tire. If ST tire companies suddenly discovered some magic rubber or special tire design feature, why don’t they put that magic stuff in the LT and Passenger tires?

The “Speed Symbol” is simply an indication of temperature resistance of a tire on a short-term (30 min.) step speed test. The symbol is based on an SAE test that specifically is for Passenger-type tires. ST type is not covered by SAE.

Those who choose to run at 65+ need to remember that you are “consuming” the finite number of cycles that make up a tire life. Faster speed = higher temperature. Higher temperature = shorter life.

So please, when you have a belt separation failure before you wear out your tires, do not come back here with some complaint about “Defective” tires or “China Bomb” tires. You were warned but decided to not heed the warning and advice.

The high-load capacity in ST tires was developed based on a stated 65 mph maximum speed.

IMO, the addition of higher speed ratings was not accomplished with improved engineering but because of Import Tariffs being imposed on non-speed-rated tires by the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2017, and, as if by magic, each and every tire company making ST-type tires almost overnight added high-speed capability to the tires. There were no years of incremental improvements in speed capability. If that were the case we should have seen 70 mph tires, then 75, etc. – but we didn’t.

Some have suggested the increased speed capabilities are the result of years of incremental improvements and that tire companies have seen numerous slight improvements. I understand this concept. The problem is I don’t know how to exceed a “Step Speed” test and translate a non-specified step into a speed capability that is not part of the test.

Here are the actual test requirements:

FMVSS High-Speed test says: