Is the worst yet to come for wildfire season?

It’s been a tough year so far for wildfires as several fires continue to burn across the West. But could it get worse?

According to accuweather.com it could, as a couple of very tough months are ahead for the wildfire season and firefighting efforts reports Woodall’s.

Approximatlarge wildfires are burning across the U.S., and most of these fires are burning in the West, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Countless acres of brushs spurred on by winter and spring moisture, have had all summer to dry out.

Extreme heat, dryness, blazing sunshine and accidental and intentional incidents by humans have already contributed to a formidable fire year.

As much as 90% of wildfires in the U.S. are caused by humans, according to the National Park Service.

Even as sunshine and average temperatures decline moving forward into the autumn, episodes of wind traditionally increase during September and October.

Temperatures can still spike to triple-digit levels during the first part of autumn. Temperatures have topped 100 degrees in Los Angeles well into October, and have climbed into the 90’s in San Francisco during October.

Even when temperatures are relatively low, gusty winds can still cause a fire to rapidly spread, when the air and brush are dry.

During autumn, weather systems across southern Canada and the northern U.S. tend to get stronger, when compared to the summer. The circulation around these storms and high pressure areas often cause winds to kick up farther south as well.

Multiple soaking rainstorms are needed to alleviate the wildfire danger. Even a fraction of the rain the Eastern and Central states have been receiving would help. However, hope for these types of storms are months away for California, much of Oregon, Nevada and Utah.