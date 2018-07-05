It’s all in how you look at things …

Dear RV Shrink:

I have to tell you I read your column every week – mostly for the chuckles, but also to see what people are complaining about. I love your line, “Some people would complain if they were hung with a new rope.”

I just wanted to write and tell you how “abnormal” I am. I’m a full-timer with a small retro Airstream. I go wherever the wind blows. I never seem to have any of the problems the other folks experience. I think maybe they are thinking too hard. If I get neighbors with a yapping dog, I block it out. If someone decides to take a shower at the dump station while I’m waiting, I just read a book until they are done. If I get party animals camped next to me, I plug in my earbuds and listen to country music.

Life is too short to sweat the small stuff, and it’s all small stuff. I read that somewhere, because I’m just not that creative. Anyway, keep up the good work. Every Saturday morning I love to read about what I’m missing. —Happy Go Lucky in Lake Louise

Dear Happy:

You are a breath of fresh air. You remind me of two kids who were total opposites: one a total optimist and the other a total pessimist. Their father asked me if there was anything I could suggest to maybe even them out a bit. It was near Christmas so I told him to buy the pessimist a fancy new bike with all the bells and whistles. Spare no expense and get him all the options. For the optimist, I suggested he fancy-wrap up a large box of horse manure. I told him that should even them out just fine.

On Christmas morning I happened by their house. There on the sidewalk was the pessimist. I said, “What did Santa bring you?” He said, “I got a stupid ol’ bike with so much junk on it I can’t even find the pedals!” I turned around and the optimist was running out of the house and jumping off the porch. I asked him the same question. He went screaming around the house, “I got a pony, but I haven’t found him yet!”

I think you might be pony boy. Happy travels, as if you need the encouragement. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

