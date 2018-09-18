It’s official. Thor spends $billions to buy Germany’s Hymer Group

Thor Industries Inc. has reached a deal with the Hymer family to purchase the privately held Erwin Hymer Group SE in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion, giving Thor an entry into the European RV market reports the Wall Street Journal.

Thor said that it would give the Bad Waldsee, Germany-based Hymer Group roughly €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) in cash and 2.3 million of Thor’s shares, worth $224.3 million, according to Monday’s closing price. The company will also assume about €300 million in debt.

Thor, which is based in Elkhart, Ind., said it expects the deal to add to its earnings in the first year before the effects of anticipated cost cuts, transaction-related expenses and accounting adjustments from the purchase.

For the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, Hymer expects to post sales of €2.5 billion. Hymer offers a variety of RVs from lightweight mobile trailers to high-end motorhomes. It also has a worldwide network of over 1,200 retail dealerships and a staff of more than 7,300 people across the globe.

“The transaction gives us access to a new market with favorable macro and secular trends affecting RV demand similar to those we have seen in North America,” said Bob Martin, Thor’s president and chief executive, in prepared remarks.

Following the transaction’s close, Thor said that it plans to buy back shares “opportunistically and systematically” to offset the issuance of shares to the Hymer family.

Shares of Thor, which have been down 35% for the year, rose 8.6% in premarket trading.