Jack Sisemore’s RV Museum in Amarillo

by Deanna Tolliver

Many of us are familiar with the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana, but did you know there’s another great RV museum in Amarillo, Texas?

The Jack Sisemore Traveland RV Museum is easy to find, right off I-27, a few miles south of I-40. It’s part of a large RV dealership (RV World, also owned by Jack Sisemore). The Museum showcases the Sisemore family’s 25-year collection of unusual and vintage RVs, as well as vintage camping gear, motorcycles, bicycles and boats. Best of all—it’s FREE!

A featured RV is one of the original motorhomes from the movie “RV,” starring Robin Williams. It’s the 1948 Flxible (correct spelling) that was used by the Gornike family in the movie. Another claims to be the oldest Airstream in the world, a 1935 Torpedo. There are RVs here from the 1930s to the 1970s. You can also see an A&W Root Beer display, a 1936 Alma travel trailer that has not been restored but looks like new, old Pepsi and Coke ice chests and other camping gear, and beautifully restored Triumph and Harley Davidson motorcycles. This is just the tip of the iceberg; there’s much more to see.

Reviewers of the museum have a few good suggestions:

• Visit the museum in the morning as there are only large fans to keep everyone cool.

• Don’t arrive in your RV as parking is limited.

• Allow at least 90 minutes to fully appreciate everything there is to see.

The Museum has earned a 5.0 rating from over 500 reviewers on TripAdvisor. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9-5; Saturday, 9-4; closed on Sunday. Here’s the website for more information and great photos of what’s inside.