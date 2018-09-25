Jayco adds residential shower to some high-end RVs

Moving ever forward into building RVs that are more like mobile homes, Jayco has announced the introduction of oversized, residential walk-in showers for its luxury fifth-wheel lines. According to a news release, several 2019 Pinnacle and Seismic units will boast this new feature during this week’s Elkhart RV Open House.



A first for towable RVs, the residential, oversized walk-in shower is aimed for consumers who enjoy a lifestyle of travel but don’t wish to forgo the luxuries of home. The feature is available in select 2019 Pinnacle floor plans and all 2019 Seismic toy hauler floor plans.

Highlighted by an overhead skylight and luxurious oversized, lightweight tile, the 30- by 57-inch residential walk-in shower features a vertically adjustable and detachable showerhead, a teak fold-down bench seat with 300-pound capacity and stainless steel drying rack and shelf. Similar to those found in luxury homes, the walk-in shower has an open concept with half of the showers’ length contained by a wall-glass on the top and ABS tile on the bottom. A sliding glass door is offered for the open portion of the shower to protect against splash or drips.



Additional bathroom upgrades found in luxury fifth wheel units include porcelain stool with foot flush, under-mounted LED lighted stainless steel bathroom sink and large overhead power fan.



“We understand many of our customers are spending more than just a weekend at a time in our fifth wheels – many spend weeks and months at a time,” stated Matt Fisher, director of product development – Jayco luxury fifth-wheels. “We are constantly looking at bringing as many residential features as possible into these fifth wheels. Our new walk-in shower is another residential feature our customers will appreciate.”



The residential walk-in shower is available in four Pinnacle floor plans and all Seismic toy hauler floor plans.