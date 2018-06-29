Jayco recalls fifth wheels: propane tank could detach when RV moves

Jayco is recalling certain 2018-2019 Eagle, Eagle HT, NorthPoint, Pinnacle, Talon and Seismic fifth-wheel trailers. The strap that secures the liquid propane (LP) gas bottle may separate from its buckle and no longer secure the propane tank.

An unsecured propane tank could detach from the trailer and increase the risk of a crash or cause propane to leak, increasing the risk of a fire.