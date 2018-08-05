Jayco recalls motorhomes for incorrect weight label

Jayco is recalling certain 2018-2019 Jayco Alante, Precept, Seneca, Redhawk, and Melbourne motorhomes. The Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) label incorrectly overstates the cargo capacity, potentially causing the vehicle to be overloaded. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 120, “Wheels and Rims – Other than Passenger Cars.”

An overloaded vehicle has an increased risk of a crash.

Jayco will notify owners, and will provide a corrected CCC label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 30, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903405.