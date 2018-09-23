Jayco recalls RVs: Leveling hoses may leak, cause fire

Jayco is recalling certain 2018 Jayco Alante vehicles. The leveling system hydraulic hoses may become damaged due to their location, resulting in a hydraulic fluid leak.

The leaking hydraulic fluid leak may spray onto the exhaust system, increasing the risk of a fire.

Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the location of hoses and replace any damaged hoses, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 28, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903407.