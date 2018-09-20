Jayco recalls some motorhomes for power window issue

Jayco is recalling certain 2015-2017 Jayco Redhawk motorhomes built on a Chevrolet van chassis. Liquid may leak into the driver’s power window switch and cause corrosion, resulting in high electrical resistance.

High electrical resistance can increase the risk of a fire.

GM will notify owners, and GM dealers will replace the driver side door window switch, free of charge. The recall began on August 27, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782.