Jayco recalls trailers: turn signal, brake lights wired wrong

Jayco is recalling certain 2019 Jayco Jay Flight travel trailers. The turn signal and brake lights were wired incorrectly causing the lights to work intermittently, preventing other drivers from knowing the intentions of the vehicle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
If the rear turn signals and brake lights do not operate as intended, other drivers will not be properly notified of stopping or turning, increasing the risk of a crash.
Jayco has notified owners, and dealers will correctly wire the rear turn signals and brake lights to the 7-way trailer cord, free of charge. The recall began October 15, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901408.