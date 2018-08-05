Jayco trailer recall: Screws on ladders may break

Jayco is recalling certain 2019 Jayco White Hawk travel trailers. The screws that secure the ladder steps to the ladder rail may break, which can cause occupants to fall.

If the ladder steps do not remain properly secured when stepped on, the user may fall, increasing the risk of injury.

Jayco has notified owners, and dealers will replace the #8 screws with heavier #10 screws, free of charge. The recall began on July 30, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901404.