Street RV parking a problem in Seattle, even with a permit

If you are a construction worker staying at the job site in Seattle, you may want to think twice.

Reuben Campbell, A construction superintendent on a South Park project, told KIRO Radio’s

Dori Monson that because “crime is really bad there,” he stays overnight in a trailer next to the job site to make sure that nothing is stolen or vandalized. Campbell purchased a $1,500 street-use permit for the trailer that is valid for three months.

Despite the permit, Campbell says, the Seattle Department of Transportation “visit the site probably once every two weeks just to make sure my permit is up-to-date and I have it,” he said. “I always do”

But Campbell says there are also drug addicts living in RVs at the end of the street who do not have permits. Despite his phone calls to SDOT employees, they don’t check on them or make them move.

According to Campbell since the RV dwellers moved in, crime on and around the construction site has increased. He has caught people trespassing in the building, as well as others attempting to climb the fence.

It would appear, however, that the City of Seattle may have a different idea of what constitutes lawbreaking. When Campbell came back to his trailer on Monday, he found a $47 ticket for having an illegally parked trailer. He said that he got the ticket because he hadn’t been present to show the police officer his permit. Other RVs (without permits) had not been ticketed.