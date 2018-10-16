Keystone recalls 5,236 trailers: electric brakes may fail

Keystone RV is recalling 5,236 model year 2016-2019 Keystone Impact and Fuzion travel trailers. The wiring for the electric brakes may contact the tires or wheels, causing damage to the wires, potentially reducing the trailer’s braking ability.

A loss of braking ability can increase the risk of a crash.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wiring for damage, making repairs as necessary, install wiring protection and re-route the wiring, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 19, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-330.