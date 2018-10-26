Keystone recalls towables for axle issue

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2019 Dutchmen Aerolite and Atlas, Keystone Bullet, Laredo, Cougar, Hideout, Passport and Springdale, and Crossroads Sunset fifth wheels and travel trailers. The axles may be missing inner bearing races on the hubs, which can cause the bearing to burnout or cause the hub to overheat.
If the bearing cup is not installed it could lead to a bearing failure, affecting vehicle handling and increasing the risk of a crash.
Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect axles for hub clearance. If the hub clearance is not sufficient, appropriate parts will be provided to correct the defect, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 11, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-334.