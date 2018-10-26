Keystone recalls towables for axle issue

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2019 Dutchmen Aerolite and Atlas, Keystone Bullet, Laredo, Cougar, Hideout, Passport and Springdale, and Crossroads Sunset fifth wheels and travel trailers. The axles may be missing inner bearing races on the hubs, which can cause the bearing to burnout or cause the hub to overheat.

If the bearing cup is not installed it could lead to a bearing failure, affecting vehicle handling and increasing the risk of a crash.