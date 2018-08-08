Keystone recalls trailers: Wrong rim size designation

Keystone RV is recalling certain 2018-2019 Dutchmen Aerolite travel trailers, models 2133RB and 2423BH. The Federal Certification Label incorrectly indicates a rim size of 14X5.5J when the correct rim size is 14X5J. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification” and can create a safety risk.

The incorrect rim designation on the label can cause the operator to replace the rim with an incorrect rim size, increasing the risk of a crash.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Federal Certification Label with a corrected label, free of charge. The recall began on August 2, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-325.