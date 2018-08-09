Keystone recalls trailers to replace incorrect safety chains

Keystone RV is recalling certain 2018-2019 Dutchmen Aerolite trailers. The trailer has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 9,680 pounds, however, the safety chains are rated at 7,600 pounds.
The lower-rated safety chains may fail if the trailer detaches from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.
Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 7,600-pound-rated chains with 11,700-pound-rated chains, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 2, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-326.