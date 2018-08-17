Keystone RV recall: Propane tank could fall off trailers

Keystone RV is recalling certain 2019 Keystone Summerland travel trailers, models 1800BH, 1760BH, and 1750RD. These trailers have single propane bottle brackets with two mounting legs that may break at the mounting point.

If the LP bottle ring bracket breaks, the propane cylinder may detach from the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing LP bottle ring mounting bracket with a 3-legged bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-328.