Keystone RV recalls 5,107 trailers for fire hazard

Keystone RV Company is recalling 5,107 model year 2018-2019 Keystone Cougar travel trailers equipped with an outdoor propane grill. The outdoor propane grill is installed in a wooden assembly that may not have enough clearance from the heated area.
If the wooden assembly is exposed to high temperatures, there would be an increased risk of a fire.
Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wooden assembly with a metal assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 31, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-322.