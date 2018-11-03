You are here

Kid-sized trailer is cuter than cute!

Chuck Woodbury

We found this photo on the Instagram page of LittleVintageTrailer.com.

If you have small children or grandkids think twice about showing them this: They may hound you into getting them one!

It was built by Butch Starner for his granddaughters. It’s not just an ordinary playhouse for kids but is built just like a regular-sized trailer with all the features of a full-sized model.  Butch transports this cutie in the back of his pickup truck.

This would sure get a lot of attention in a campground!

You can learn more about the tiny trailer and see interior photos by clicking here.

