KOA president to appear today on Facebook Live RV program

The Facebook Live program RVing in New England will welcome Toby O’Rourke, president of Kampgrounds of America, to its online talk show today (Wednesday, Sept. 19). The show airs every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. EDT on the New England RV Dealers Association (NERVDA) Facebook page: facebook.com/rvinginnewengland.

Ms. O’Rourke will be the first outdoor hospitality executive to appear on the show. She and hosts Bob Zagami and John DiPietro will discuss changing campground trends, demographics and the variety of camping options available to today’s campers and RV enthusiasts. Viewers can ask Ms. O’Rourke questions in the comment section on the right side of the page.

Zagami, executive director of NERVDA, noted, “Whether or not RVers have a great RVing experience is often determined at the campground or RV resort. People buy RVs to enjoy them in the great outdoors and in campgrounds close to state and national parks, historical venues or tourist attractions. If something goes wrong with their RV in the campground, the first place they go is to the office seeking help. NERVDA works closely with all campgrounds throughout New England to foster a good working relationship and respect for the role we play to meet the ever changing demands of today’s consumer.”

Previous guests on RVing in New England have included Mark and Dawn Polk (RV Education 101), Chris Dougherty (Technical Editor of Trailer LIfe and Motorhome Magazines), Chuck Woodbury (RV Travel), Terry Cooper (NRVIA and RV Inspection Connection), Mike and Jennifer Wendland (RV Lifestyle) Mike Happe (CEO, Winnebago) and Don Clark (President, Grand Design RV).

This show as well as others are archived on the NERVDA Facebook page and can be viewed anytime by clicking on “Videos” on the left side menu bar. All shows are also posted on the organization’s YouTube Channel.