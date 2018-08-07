KZRV is recalling 500 model year 2018-2019 KZRV Sportsmen travel trailers. Propane gas may leak at the back of the outside kitchen cooktop.
A gas leak at the outside kitchen cooktop can increase the risk of a fire.
The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-005.
One Thought to “KZRV recalls trailer: Propane gas may leak from outdoor cooktop”
If I didn’t have enough reason not to buy a brand new trailer or motorhome I certainly do now. The recalls are disgusting. These manufacturers really need a spanking. Keep up the good work.