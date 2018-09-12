KZRV recalls trailers for wrong tire size placard

KZRV is recalling certain 2017-2019 KZRV Durango, Venom and Sidewinder travel trailers. The Federal Certification label incorrectly lists the tire size as being ST235/80R16G, however, the correct tire size is ST235/85R16G.

The incorrect information may result in the incorrect tires being installed, increasing the risk of a crash.

KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Federal Certification label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 8, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-08.