KZRV recalls trailers: LP manifold could leak, cause fire

KZRV is recalling certain 2017-2019 KZRV Sonic 190VRB travel trailers. The liquid propane (LP) manifold may be located close to the axle tube, which can result in damage to the manifold, causing a leak.

A damaged and leaking LP manifold can increase the risk of a fire.

KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the LP manifold, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 19, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016, extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-09.