KZRV recalls trailers: Misrouted LP line could cause fire

KZRV is recalling certain 2018-2019 KZRV Sportsmen 333BHK travel trailers. The liquid propane lines on the RVs are routed through the wheel well and may be damaged by road debris.

A damaged liquid propane line can increase the risk of a fire.

KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will install a steel plate to protect the propane supply line, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 6, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-006.