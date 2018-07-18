Large fifth wheel trailer stolen from California’s Emerald Triangle

A large fifth wheel trailer was stolen from Myers Flat (population: 146) a few days ago. The 39-foot Sandpiper toy hauler has an Arizona license plate number of Y35389 and Sandpiper written across the back.

The area from which the trailer was stolen is in Humboldt County’s Emerald Triangle, long a pot-growing area in Northern California. Speculation is that the trailer is now home to weed farmers in a hidden pot patch deep in the forests and will likely never be found.

The area around Myers Flat is popular with tourists for its giant redwoods, specifically the Avenue of the Giants and Humboldt Redwoods State Park. The trailer was not locked to prevent thieves from hitching it up to a truck and driving off. When in this part of the state – or any state where pot farming is rapidly expanding – it would be wise to lock up your towables before they become home to pot growers.

The owner explained, “There is irreplaceable stuff in my trailer and my grandmother’s ashes – she just passed, all my photos, all my kids’ clothes, all my clothes – I need to find my trailer.”