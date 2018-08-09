Las Cruces, NM, passes ordinance to restrict RV street parking

It appears that in Las Cruces, New Mexico, a new ordinance restricting parking on city streets is aimed at “homeless” RV dwellers and not at residents parking their own RVs at their address.

Under the new ordinance, which becomes effective Sep. 1, RV owners will be required to obtain a free parking permit to park (temporarily) on city streets, reports the Las Cruces Sun News.

The RV must be parked at the address listed on the permit, so if you don’t have a Las Cruces address forget about parking on city streets.

With the permit, RVs can park on the street for six consecutive days maximum and no more than 18 days within any 90-day period. They must be moved off site for at least 24 hours between six-day periods.

It is unclear how RVers just passing through or vacationing in Las Cruces could be affected by the ordinance.

Free permits for residents will be available at City Hall, 700 N. Main St., and at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 500 N. Sonoma Ranch Boulevard. Permits will also be available online in a few weeks.