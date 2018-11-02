Last chance: Nearly all Yellowstone NP entrances and roads close Monday

This is your last chance. If you want to visit Yellowstone just one more time, this weekend is your last chance to drive to many iconic locations in the park. The west, south and east entrances and all roads, with one exception, will close to vehicle travel at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, so the park can prepare them for the winter season, reports East Idaho News.

The one exception is the road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to the park’s Northeast Entrance and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana. This road is open all year, weather permitting. Travel east of Cooke City (via the Beartooth Highway) is not possible from late fall to late spring.

If you plan to drive to and in the park during the fall and winter, please have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Visit Park Roads for the status of Yellowstone roads. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

All communities near Yellowstone are open year-round, with local businesses offering a wide range of fall and winter recreation opportunities. For information about communities in Montana (Gardiner, West Yellowstone, Cooke City, and Silver Gate), visit www.visitmt.com. For information about Wyoming communities (Cody and Jackson), visit Wyoming Tourism.