Lazydays RV buys Tennessee RV Supercenter in Knoxville

Lazydays RV today announced another purchase of an RV dealership expanding their reach in the Southeast according to Cision PR Newswire.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has announced that an agreement has been signed to acquire Tennessee RV Supercenter. Located just outside Knoxville, TN, Tennessee RV is a premier RV dealership and a short drive from the entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most visited National Park in America with over 11 million annual visitors. Tennessee RV is a regular recipient of the RVBusiness Top 50 Dealer Award.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the acquisition of Tennessee RV Supercenter as we continue to execute our geographic expansion strategy” stated William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. “We are honored and humbled that Roger Sellers has chosen Lazydays to shepherd his longtime family business into the future. Roger has built an outstanding organization and team that is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience and is a perfect fit for Lazydays. We are thrilled to have Tennessee RV become part of the Lazydays’ family of dealerships.”

“I am very excited to turn over the keys to Tennessee RV to Lazydays,” commented Roger Sellers, owner of Tennessee RV. “I have reached a point in my life where I want to focus on and enjoy my many interests outside the RV business.

The acquisition of Tennessee RV Supercenter is expected to be finalized in 30 to 60 days. Upon closing, Tennessee RV Supercenter will be rebranded as Lazydays RV of Knoxville and Jason Rees, the current Sales Manager and 13 year veteran of Tennessee RV, will become the General Manager of Lazydays RV of Knoxville. Lazydays will then operate dealerships located in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, and Tennessee.