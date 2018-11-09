Leaving the comfort zone of home hard for first-time solo RVer

Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about solo RVing.

Hi Bob,

I’m still getting ready to go solo in my 30-foot National Seabreeze 5th wheel. I’m staying with my son in Tucson while making the 5th wheel into a home.

I need to learn everything about the 5th wheel, as well as fit my things into it. It’s been sitting in front of his house for about 3 weeks now. Just got the first complaint about it being parked there. Where do you put an RV while you’re outfitting it if you live in a housing area that frowns on them? —Debbie

Hi Debbie,

First off, you don’t need to know everything about your new fifth-wheel to start on your adventure. There are always new things to learn as well as new ideas and tips for living your new lifestyle. That’s part of the adventure of discovery.

And you will also find that you will overload it at first, as all of us fulltimers have done in the beginning. That’s when the rule of “when something comes aboard, something has to leave” comes into play. After the first few months, you will be able to decide what you need to lug around with you and what you can get rid of. You no longer (now that you’ll be living around other RVers) will have to impress others with your wardrobe, toys (you’ll be doing too much exploring), or your place setting for eight. Get rid of that stuff and save space and weight.

Now to the question of the parking complaint. Most complaints come from neighbors not wanting you and your fifth-wheel to become permanent parts of their view and neighborhood. And you don’t want to create a problem for your son either. So to offset that, take a trip for a few days to a local campground to try out everything. Maybe take your son or a friend with you. Then come back and continue loading (and eliminating).

Be careful to not use the “I’m not ready yet” excuse to keep delaying your adventure. After a couple short local trips, try a longer one for more days. Soon you will have the confidence to leave your son’s nest and venture into the world. (But if your rig requires major upgrading or completion of long-term projects, a storage lot may be your only solution). When the complaining neighbors see that you are not permanent they will cheer you on.

And remember also that in RV land you will not be alone. There are scads of RVers out there that will be eager to help if you ever need it – just ask. Happy Travels.

