Legal firm seeks investors who lost money in Camping World stock

More problems crop up for Marcus Lemonis and Camping World as a law firm investigates securities issues.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Camping World Holdings Inc. The firm is asking investors who lost more than $50,000 by investing in Camping World stock to contact them reports rvdailyreport.com.

The firm stated in a press release, “If you invested in Camping World stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here. There is no cost or obligation to you.”

Investors can also contact the firm by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at (877) 247-4292 or at (212) 983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.