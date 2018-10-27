RV lemon lawyer offers inside info for owners of defective RVs

Rick Dalton, a Louisiana RV lemon lawyer, talked with syndicated radio talk show host Alan Warren last week about what to do if you have a defective RV — one where no matter what you do it still sits in the shop month after month. This is valuable information you won’t want to miss. Anyone who is thinking about buying their first, or their tenth, RV should listen to this. It’s fascinating — CW

Listen to the commercial-free podcast. If you’d like to contact Rick, here’s his website.



Watch a live taping of Alan Warren’s RV Show USA radio program every Wednesday evening. Learn more.

Do you have a lemon RV?

Here’s a long list of resources for you.

.