Letter to editor: Protect Walmart overnight privilege

Walmart and other “free” stay places

Dear Chuck,

It’s time to go on the offensive. As more people join us full-timers, there are more and more people taking advantage of free overnight stays at Walmart, Cabelas, Bass Pro, etc. Unfortunately, quite a few do not have any respect or thankfulness for those places that graciously allow us to spend a night in their lot. In fact, some seem to think it’s their right to do so without asking management or even using simple courtesy. As you have mentioned, many RVers are concerned that we will lose the ability to stay in these places due to the abuse by other RVers.

I know most of us try to at least make a small purchase everywhere we stay as a way of repaying them for their kindness, but many don’t. It’s time to take up the slack for the rest.

My husband and I now keep yellow vests and Grippers in our rig, and if we stay overnight for free somewhere, we put on our vests grab a trash bag and our grippers and start cleaning up the parking lot and grassy areas (only if it’s safe to do so). We have received very nice responses from the managers and staff when they noticed us, and some even offered to let us stay extra nights for our kindness. We also purchased several packs of cheap Thank You cards at Dollar Tree and leave a personal note thanking the manager (preferably by name) for allowing us to park overnight on their property.

Imagine how this could change the perception of RVers if a large number of us started doing this. Let’s start a trend! — Chuck and Dave Smith Wilson

Dear Chuck and Dave,

You’re obviously very considerate people. Walmart has, indeed, become a common overnight parking spot for many RVers, so keeping that opportunity alive is important. I hope some other readers will follow your lead.