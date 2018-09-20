Lightning strikes fifth-wheel in Minnesota campground

Thunder and dramatic lightning flashes during electrical storms are often fun and exciting to watch, but not for Scott Johnson, who was jarred to full wakefulness when his fifth-wheel was hit with a lightning strike.

The late-night rainstorm on Sunday, September 16, startled many in the Grand Marais, Minnesota campground, but probably none more so than Scott who said the force of the hit made the electrical plug come out of the post reported WTIP. It appears that his fifth-wheel took an almost direct lightning strike.

Johnson called the Cook County Sheriff’s Office just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, stating that he thought lightning hit his trailer. There was no smoke or flames, but Johnson said there was a strong odor of something electrical burning.

The Grand Marais Fire Department was on scene by 1:14 a.m. and confirmed there was no fire. Firefighters used their thermal imaging camera to make sure nothing inside the camper was smoldering.

There appeared to be no significant damage to the 5th wheel, other than some scorching on the side where the power plug was connected. No other campers were impacted and there were no injuries.