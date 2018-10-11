Livin’ Lite RV recall: trailers could separate from tow vehicle

Livin’ Lite Recreational Vehicles is recalling certain 2017-2019 Livin’ Lite CampLite travel trailers, models 21BHS, 21RBS, 23RKS and 23RLS. The drawbar of the trailer may crack resulting in the trailer separating from the tow vehicle.

If the trailer separates from the tow vehicle, it can increase the risk of a crash.

Livin’ Lite will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and repair the welds, as necessary, and install an additional tube to reinforce the drawbar, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 5, 2018. Owners may contact Livin’ Lite customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153.