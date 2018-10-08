Llano River sweeps away West Texas RV park, at least 4 missing

At least four people are missing after the flooding Llano River in Junction, Texas, washed away an RV park on Monday morning (Oct. 8) in this small West Texas city, reports the Daily Journal.

Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu said Monday morning that no fatalities have been confirmed in the floods in Junction, about 140 miles west of Austin, but that “all the RVs, everything, got swept away.”

Cantu says state and local agencies using boats and helicopters are helping with the rescues. Police say the city of about 2,500 people had been without electricity, but it’s been restored.

National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Woodward says the main flooding is along the South Llano River, next to the RV park. Woodward says radar estimates show that up to 12 inches of rain have fallen in the area since Sunday evening.

Two people and a dog had been rescued after their RV was swept downstream. Cantu said they’ve done at least seven swift-water rescues so far and that they did not yet know how many people or vehicles might have been swept away.

“The problem with the RV park, as far as getting an accounting of people and getting information, the main office was also swept away,” he said. “So whatever records they had there are not accessible.”