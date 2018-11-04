Locals complain of sewage from campers on Scottish beach

Beachgoers and locals complain that raw sewage from RVs is washing up on a Scottish beach, which has become a health hazard.

Portobello Beach, located near Edinburgh, is at the center of a fight after human waste started appearing on the beach and in the sea – and it’s reported to come from RVs there. The Edinburgh Evening News reports 15 RVs and caravans have been parked at the beach’s King’s Place parking lot, which has “infuriated” local residents, reports Fox News.

Resident Bridgeen Caulfield told the paper: “My friend’s dog went up on land near the car park and she went over to see what he was looking at and she stood in it.

“It was absolutely disgusting and it is the last straw for me. It is a definite health hazard and can attract rats and spread disease. Something needs to be done.”

The beach’s parking lot has no restriction on parking, which means that RVs can stay there for as long as they want to.

While the Scottish police are able to remove RVs and caravans, it is believed they have been left there as they aren’t obstructing anything.

Read more.