Looking for an RV rug sucker (aka vacuum cleaner)

Dear RV Shrink:

I use an older self-propelled upright vacuum cleaner in my motorhome. I love it but every time I use it I have a ton of dust everywhere. In our enclosed 40-foot motorhome, it doesn’t take long to build up. I know that everyone claims to have the best vacuum out there, so here’s hoping someone has experience with a smaller, efficient vacuum. I also boondock a lot so I’m wondering if there is one that runs on battery that works on carpet. Thanks y’all. —Dusty in Dayton

Dear Dusty:

I would start out cleaning the machine you have. The bag may be too full, broken or not attached properly. You might also look into hypoallergenic bags that fit your machine to keep the dust down. Most handheld machines I have used are all bark and no bite and don’t work well on carpets.

A vacuum is one product you buy that you hope really sucks, and often it doesn’t. If you read the comment section of this post over the next few days you will likely hear from many readers who have tried different machines and are willing to share their experience with you.

Another method I find helpful is Amazon comments/reviews. Often Amazon customers have written reviews on products they have bought. These comments are ranked 1-5 stars. I read a few of the lowest and highest rankings to get a consensus. When I think I have narrowed my choice down to one product I read them all.

My weapon of choice is a small shop vac. I just get down and dirty with the handheld wand. This would not be the answer for everyone, but it is powerful and allows me to reach into all the small nooks and crannies.

Depending on your budget, you could explore the cost of having a central vacuum system added to your coach. It would sure be a lot more fun than buying a new kayak or mountain bike, and probably just as much exercise if you use it enough.

Okay, folks. Let’s hear from you out there on the road. What should Dusty do? —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

