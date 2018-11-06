Low bridge crushes fifth-wheel’s A/C – driver continues on

Some RVs, especially motorhomes and fifth-wheels, are quite tall, but their drivers already know that. So you wonder what they were thinking when they saw the road signs leading up to this bridge (clearance of only 11 feet 8 inches) in Durham, North Carolina, that has already claimed hundreds of trucks and other high vehicles since its inauguration about a century ago, reports Carscoops.

Even though the city installed “low clearance” signs several blocks before the bridge, as well as lights that flash when detecting vehicles that are too tall, accidents keep happening. According to reports, at least one vehicle a month falls victim to the bridge.

One of the most recent incidents was caught by security cameras on October 13, when an over-height fifth-wheel trailer tried to cross under the bridge. In his defense, the driver slowed down as he saw the flashing warning just before the underpass. He somehow believed he could pull it off so he continued to slowly drive forward.

For a while, the “strategy” seemed to work – but that was only until the camper’s A/C unit got smashed into pieces by the crash beam. The driver backed up, then carried on, destroyed A/C wreckage left on the road, as if nothing had happened.