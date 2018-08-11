Lume Traveler trailer features convertible top, rear outdoor kitchen

The Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, which calls itself “The world’s largest trade fair for motor homes and caravans,” displays some of the sleekest, most groundbreaking motorhome and caravan designs of the year. One unique design making its debut is the Lume Traveler, a rounded, convertible box trailer, reports New Atlas. European media outlets have compared the Lume Traveler to both an Airstream and a horse trailer.

Yes, you read that right. A convertible trailer (photo right), with a fabric soft-top that opens to view nature above you and star-filled skies at night (and includes a built-in screen so you can keep the bugs out). The soft-top doesn’t quite stretch from end to end since it shares the roof with a 100-watt solar panel.

The Traveler features insulated aluminum sandwich construction with an outdoor kitchen (photo left) including gas burners integrated into the stainless steel worktop, a washbasin, faucet and sink. The cool box slides out from a drawer below the counter, and other lower and upper storage areas hold cookware, dishes and tools. A gas connection allows the addition of a gas grill.

The interior shows an emphasis on natural, modern and sustainable materials, such as teak flooring, walls upholstered in soft, dirt-repellent wool felt, and roll-up felt curtains that cover the windows at night.

The adjustable double bed doesn’t fill up the entire cabin, as in a teardrop trailer, but with a clear entry path past the foot of the bed, along with a cabinet/dresser unit against the front wall.