Lynchburg man trapped under RV when lift system fails

A Lynchburg, Virginia, man was trapped Friday while working under his RV when the support system failed, said Lynchburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Kenny Turner. It is unknown what form of support system the RVer used, whether the failure was due to a defect, or if the RV was improperly supported. Firefighters responded to the incident at the 2100 block of Florida Avenue at 10:24 a.m. and extracted the man within about 15 minutes of arriving, Turner said.

Rescue workers used a combination of air bags, lift bags, and a makeshift platform to raise the vehicle about six to eight inches before removing the man, Turner said.

The man suffered injuries to his lower extremities and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, Turner said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

The Lynchburg Police Department assisted in the rescue operation and briefly blocked traffic on Florida Avenue.