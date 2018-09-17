Man accused of writing $246K worthless check for Winnebago RV arrested

The Nelly Furtado song title, All good things come to an end, foretold the demise of Robert Schneider, the wannabe RVer that wrote a bogus $246 thousand check to buy a Winnebago motorhome from Lazy Days RV in Seffner, Florida.

Schneider was found — along with the stolen RV — in Broward County after news of the RV theft was broadcast on TV. Detectives got a tip that led them to the vehicle that was stopped Friday at an RV park in the city of Oakland Park reported WTSP.com.

Robert Schneider, 59, was arrested nearby.

Managers of the Seffner business that sold the RV said they will pick it up from an impound lot in Broward County.

Schneider will be extradited back to Hillsborough County, where deputies say he will be held on a $150,000 bond for first-degree grand theft.