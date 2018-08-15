Man “attends services” by crashing motorhome into church

Parishioners of the Community Bible Church in Cordes Lakes, Arizona, had a surprise visitor when a man crashed his RV into the church during the Sunday afternoon service, reports TV/CBS 5.

The parishioners told deputies they heard the crash during the service just after noon. Deputies arrived at the church located at 20000 Club Lane a short time later.

Yavapai County Sheriff spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said 58-year-old Stephen Merrigan, of Cordes Lakes, emerged from the motorhome as churchgoers looked over the damage. Merrigan also struck a car parked in the church lot, said D’Evelyn.

Merrigan admitted driving his motorhome up the hill from his house and into the church parking lot, damaging a parked car and colliding with the church building while attempting a turn, said D’Evelyn. He also told deputies he had been drinking.

Merrigan was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on a charge of driving/ In actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.